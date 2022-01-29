12 ‘lost pubs’ in Stamford that you might remember

Here is a collection of pubs that have been lost over the years from the beautiful stone-built market town, which can still be seen on the street scene.

Given the history of most of Stamford’s buildings, these old pubs are all still standing - many are in residential use, others in commercial or retail use.

Today’s nostalgic look at the pubs generations of people will remember with fondness was sparked by the Lost Pubs Project - online at www.closedpubs.co.uk.

It is a community project set up archive lost pubs nationally before they are forgotten for ever.

If you know of a pub which has closed at any time in the past, submit it, together with any anecdotes, historical information, updates or photographs that you might have. Many of the pubs listed are from local contributors

1. The lost pubs of Stamford The Anchor Inn, St Martins High Street, Stamford, became a Pizza Express Photo Sales

2. The lost pubs of Stamford The Black Horse on Scotgate, Stamford, is now a book shop Photo Sales

3. The lost pubs of Stamford The Blue Bell Inn on Ironmonger Street is now an estate agent's office Photo Sales

4. The lost pubs of Stamford The Boat & Railway Hotel on Wharf Road is now an accountants office Photo Sales