What you will find at the Continental market in Peterborough city centre

The Continental market has returned to Peterborough until Sunday.

By Brad Barnes
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 9:50 am

The market, an annual visitor, has dozens of stalls along Long Causeway and Bridge Street, featuring a range of traders of international origin with a healthy mix of food and craft options.

It is open 10am-6pm today and Saturday, then Sunday 10am until 5pm.

