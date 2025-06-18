PHOTOS: Strutting with pride at Rainbow Runway 2025

Visitors were greeted with fizz, photo walls, nail treatments, and more sparkly surprises, before drag queen and event host, Felicity Flappes kicked off the event by introducing a talented lineup of local drag artists and LGBTQIA+ performers, who later entertained guests with lively performances.

From Chappell Roan covers and Tina Turner tributes, to marvellous dance performances and even a mime act, audiences were wowed with a number of expressive performances, which had visitors off up their feet, singing and clapping throughout the evening.

The incredible opening performances set the tone for the main event of the evening: a fashion show which saw members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community strut down the runway in vibrant outfits styled by local stylist and Founder of Retro Gusto UK, Cosmin Diaconu, who said: “I loved styling and preparing the outfits from the shops in Grand Arcade, but what really brought the event to life was the energy and spirit during the evening. The way each model owned their walk, the mix of personalities on the runway, and the sense of connection we all felt — it was a reminder that fashion isn’t just about what we wear, it’s a way to bring people together and build community.”

Gordon Bateman, Chair of Cambridge Pride said: “For a second year, the Grand Arcade team, led by Julie Kervadec, have put together another fantastic fundraising event for Cambridge Pride, for which we are incredibly grateful. Our sincere thanks to everyone who contributed to making it such a great event. It really was a night to remember, and incredibly important to help allow the Cambridge Pride event on 14 June remains free-to-attend for the whole community."

Supporting the event were many stores within Grand Arcade, which provided drinks, outfits, hair and makeup styling and more, including: John Lewis & Partners, Gant, Hobbs, Levi’s, Mango, Oliver Bonas, Phase Eight, RetroGusto, Rigby & Peller, Russell & Bromley, Scamp & Dude, Schuh, Elem, Kiki, Miele and Townhouse. Everyman Cinema also offered its space for the meet and greet with the performers and models, which closed out the event.

Julie Kervadec, Marketing Manager at Grand Arcade, said: “Thank you so much to everyone who brought Rainbow Runway to life again this year. It was a true team effort that went into making it such a success. I would like to express my gratitude to the drag artists, performers and models for giving us all a show to remember, for the brands who generously contributed goodies, outfits, shoes, drinks, makeup and fashion expertise and more, and of course all of the guests who attended and helped bring the energy.”

To find out more about Grand Arcade and its events, visit: https://www.grandarcade.co.uk/