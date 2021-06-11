Iceland branch to open at Peterborough’s The Range

Shoppers will be able to buy fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as Greggs and Slimming World specials, meat and dairy produce, store cupboard staples and frozen food at the retailer,

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The Range which is based by Boongate, is also increasing the offerings in its home decor and rugs departments, while new baking products have been added to the kitchen and dining department.