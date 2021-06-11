Iceland branch to open at Peterborough’s The Range

A branch of Iceland is to open inside The Range in Peterborough on Friday, July 2.

By Joel Lamy
Friday, 11th June 2021, 8:57 am

Shoppers will be able to buy fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as Greggs and Slimming World specials, meat and dairy produce, store cupboard staples and frozen food at the retailer,

The Range which is based by Boongate, is also increasing the offerings in its home decor and rugs departments, while new baking products have been added to the kitchen and dining department.

A branch of Iceland at another store of The Range
