Free parking for Spalding’s summer shoppers

Council leaders are pledging their support to town centre businesses and traders to encourage an increased footfall of shoppers to the town following a challenging 15 months of restrictions.

From Monday, Vine Street and Herring Lane car parks will be free for a stay of up to four hours, with Sheep Market free for a maximum of one hour.

Shoppers will still need to display a ticket in their windscreen from the machines in each car park, but no charge will be applied in order to get this. Any vehicle not displaying a ticket may still receive a fixed penalty notice to ensure that nobody exceeds the maximum permitted time in each location.

The initiative is designed to present enough time to shop, eat and explore nearby attractions like Ayscoughfee Gardens, or for those who like to make short journeys into town to use the market or specific stores.

Cllr Roger Gambba-Jones, portfolio holder for environmental services, said: “This is another example of our council’s commitment to supporting the district’s town centres and encouraging people to return to them as we do our best to recover from the pandemic and restrictions that are only now reducing.