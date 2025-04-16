Dunelm opens doors to relocated Peterborough store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dunelm Peterborough today officially opened the doors to its beautiful brand-new 31,000 sq ft store

At 9am yesterday morning, Dunelm, the UK’s leading homewares retailer, flung open its doors to customers unveiling its brand-new Peterborough store. Still in Boulevard Retail Park, the store has now increased in size and occupies a 31,000 sq ft space, offering an enhanced shopping experience.

To celebrate its grand opening, the first 50 customers received an exclusive goody bag filled with Dunelm products. For those a little later to the store, there were still chances to win, as 20 golden tickets – with vouchers ranging from £5 to £20 - were hidden around the store for lucky customers to find.

The increased square footage of Dunelm Peterborough means that there’s now an even bigger range of homewares to suit different styles, tastes and budgets. From quality furniture to stylish home décor and accessories, the expanded offering includes heritage brand Dorma, the recently launched Sophie Robinson x Dunelm collection and all the delectable items expected from Dunelm.

The store features an expanded Made to Measure department, where customers can create bespoke, expertly crafted curtains and blinds in their favourite fabrics, ready in as little as seven days. Additionally, the new Decorating Department features exclusive Dunelm wallpaper and paint ranges providing inspiration for every home. The Pausa Kitchen Café is also in-store, offering delicious meals and refreshments for breaks in people’s shopping sprees.

Rob Ward, Store Manager at Dunelm, said “The new state-of-the-art space provides our community with a bigger, better and brighter shopping experience. The team have been working incredibly hard over the last few months to get everything set up and ready, so we’re absolutely thrilled to now be able to welcome people into our new home.”

Local customers are invited to join the Dunelm Peterborough Community Support Facebook Group where they can keep up to date with everything going on in-store, including exclusive follower benefits.