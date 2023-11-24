News you can trust since 1948
Barnardo’s open bright, new extension

Chris Frost, manager of Barnardo’s charity shop in Werrington Centre and Penny Menet, deputy manager, opened the extension on Saturday, November 19.
By Doris BrownContributor
Published 24th Nov 2023, 10:25 GMT
Despite the bad weather crowds of shoppers gathered to pick up a festive bargain.

The extension provides much-needed space for a wide range of pre-loved and new items.

There is a huge selection of Christmas cards, colourful decorations and new toys on display including new Mothercare baby items.

Cutting the ribbon to Barnardo’s new extension

There is also a special display of the new William Morris Pimpernel collection including purses umbrellas and coasters.

The shop has wide support from the local community. Donations are always welcome.

