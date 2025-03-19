Looking Back: How the Peterborough Evening Telegraph marked the 100th anniversary of our city

By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Mar 2025, 14:10 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 14:25 BST

Special supplement appeared in March 20 edition of the Evening Telegraph in 1974

Five decades ago, Peterborough celebrated a special anniversary – with the centenary marked since the city was incorporated as a municipal borough.

While officially a city since 1541, the move in 1874 saw commissioners who ran the city were replaced by an elected council initially comprising a mayor, six aldermen and eighteen councillors.

To mark the anniversary, The Peterborough Evening Telegraph (as it was known at the time) published a special supplement, looking back at the last 100 years.

That supplement was published on 20th March 1974 – and now, exactly 51 years later, we look back at that supplement.

Along with a potted history of the 100 years of the city, the supplement included pictures and adverts that celebrated the very best of Peterborough.

There was even a job advert for a postman – with a guaranteed wage of £27.81 per week!

The city also hosted a special festival to mark the 100 years – with glam rock band Wizzard – probably best known for festive smash ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday’ – performing, along with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Peterborough – and the city’s local newspaper – has changed a great deal in the 50 years since the celebrations – and even more since those 1874 days, when Queen Victoria was still on the throne – so we turned back the clock to look back at what has changed in the past 51 years.

The supplement was published on March 20 1974

1. Centenary supplement in the Peterborough Evening Telegraph

The supplement was published on March 20 1974 Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

The front cover of the special supplement

2. Centenary supplement in the Peterborough Evening Telegraph

The front cover of the special supplement Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

Peter Brotherhood is one of the biggest names in the history of the city

3. Centenary supplement in the Peterborough Evening Telegraph

Peter Brotherhood is one of the biggest names in the history of the city Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

The Cathedral is just about visible in this picture, taken from the Oundle Road area

4. Centenary supplement in the Peterborough Evening Telegraph

The Cathedral is just about visible in this picture, taken from the Oundle Road area Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

