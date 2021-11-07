The animal welfare charity has seen a 166% increase in searches for cats on its website

I'm Carson and I was born at Block Fen. During my time here I have been a little poorly with cat flu but now I am much better and ready to find a new home. I can be a little bit shy at first around people but am much more confident when we are together so we are hoping that we can be rehomed with our siblings: Evie and Violet. When we are awake we are very active and love to play so having some human play friends who are used to animals would be great. We would need a room where we can live and play safely , but have quiet when we need to get our rest that we need to help us grow. Beacuse we have has cat flu we are unable to live with any pre -existing cats but could potentially live with a calm dog that has been used to cats.

The RSPCA has seen a huge surge in searches for cats as new figures show that on average the charity rehomes two cats every hour.

There was a 166% increase in searches for cats on the RSPCA’s FindAPet website following the first year of the pandemic (March 2020 number 114,316 compared to Jan 2021 number 304,300.)

Last year the charity rehomed 17,868 cats which is 53 a day or two cats rehomed every hour. In Cambridgeshire there were 203 cats rehomed in 2020.

Centres and branches are also caring for more cats than any pet with nearly 3,000 moggies coming into the RSPCA’s care from the start of the year (Jan 1- 31 Aug).

This month marks Adoptober, when the RSPCA shines a light on the animals in its care looking for homes, and with more cats coming into the charity’s care than any other pet this means there are plenty of feline friends looking to be adopted.

Sam Gaines, head of the RSPCA’s companion animals team, said: “It’s great to see so many people are interested in adopting cats from the RSPCA. The lockdown has really shone a light on the close bonds we have with our pets and for many people, their pets have become a real source of comfort during these challenging times.

“We’ve seen a huge surge in pet ownership during the past year or so and whilst it’s positive that so many people want to take on a pet we are keen to highlight the importance of doing your research to ensure you’ve got the time, patience and money to care for that animal for the rest of their life.

“Our centres and branches are seeing lots of cats coming into their care at the moment. This could be due to the end of the kitten season when most cats are born or more worryingly, it could be as a result of people buying cats on impulse earlier in the year who are now struggling to cope with them.

“However, we’d urge anyone who has thoroughly done their research and is keen to take on a rescue cat to consider adopting from the RSPCA.”

Sam added: “We believe neutering cats from four months old will reduce the amount of unwanted and unexpected litters of kittens that are born and sadly end up in rescue centres. We understand that many owners may not have been able to get their pets neutered as understandably vets had to prioritise emergencies in the face of Covid-19. However, we would urge anyone with an unneutered female cat to get them neutered as soon as they can and keep them indoors until they have been spayed.”