Ten dogs close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

The Peterborough Telegraph is running regular spotlights on dogs that need new homes to support the work of animal charities in the Peterborough area.
The Peterborough and District Branch of the RSPCA do so much to rescue, nurture and subsequently rehome dogs in the area. They have continued to operate throughout lockdown and within a small radius are still permitted to rehome these animals.
Below are a selection of those that have been rescued and are in need of their forever home.
To find more details on each dog and to search for more rescue animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeapet/process.
The RSPCA are funded entirely by public donations and receive no government money and therefore rely on the generosity of the public. Anyone wishing to support their work do so via www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate.
1. Coco- American Bulldog (3 years)
Coco came into us via inspectorate. She can be a very nervous girl with new people and will require owners who have experience with dogs, and are skilled in reading canine body language. Once Coco gets to know you she's a really lovely girl who thoroughly enjoys her walks in the countryside. She would prefer to be the only animal in the home so she experience all of the attention and love in the home! She would also prefer to live with older children of age 12 years and over who understand when she requires space. Could you offer our sweet girl a home?
2. Benny- Border Collie crossbreed (6 years)
Benny is a 6 year old collie cross looking for his forever home. Benny is a lovely boy who loves to be with people and be showered with love and cuddles. He absolutely loves a belly rub and being snuggled up with people. He can be a bit anxious with some new people initially so would love a home where people can spend lots of time with him so he can build his confidence. Benny loves his walks but can pull on the lead so will need some training to work on this. He loves to explore and is starting to enjoy playing so is looking for a home with a spacious garden for him to play in. Benny can be reactive towards dogs so will need some socialisation around unfamiliar dogs to help with this. Benny is looking for an adult only home or with children over the age of 14 years who are familiar with dogs and giving boundaries. He would be best as the only dog in the home. Benny has lived with cats before so may be able to live with a confident cat but is not suited to living with small furries.
3. Jess- Staffordshire Bull Terrier (10 years)
Jess is an adorable little dog with lots of character, she will make a loving companion, and despite her age she is still very active. Jess is deaf, so needs a patient and committed owner who is confident in dealing with the challenges and rewards that owning a deaf dog brings. It is essential her new home has a secure fenced garden for her to safely explore in. Her visual senses are heightened due to the loss of hearing, so using hand signals is great for Jess. She has already learn signals for sit, paw, stay and come, she is so clever! There are other things to take into consideration around the home with a deaf dog so we recommend you research caring for a deaf dog before you apply for adoption. Jess will benefit from a home that can provide her with plenty of routine and consistency to help her feel secure and happy, she can get worried about being left on her own so needs a home that can help her with that.
4. Kilo- Japanese Akita (2 years)
Kilo is looking for an experienced dog owner with Akitas or similar breeds. He is looking for a new home because his previous owners didn’t have enough time for him now they have returned to work. Kilo has a lovely temperament, but can be a bit over-powering and boisterous at times so needs to learn some manners in this area. Kilo has enjoyed his daily groom here at the centre, he also loves his exercise and playing with toys. Housetraining may be required.
