Ten dogs close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

2. Benny- Border Collie crossbreed (6 years)

Benny is a 6 year old collie cross looking for his forever home. Benny is a lovely boy who loves to be with people and be showered with love and cuddles. He absolutely loves a belly rub and being snuggled up with people. He can be a bit anxious with some new people initially so would love a home where people can spend lots of time with him so he can build his confidence. Benny loves his walks but can pull on the lead so will need some training to work on this. He loves to explore and is starting to enjoy playing so is looking for a home with a spacious garden for him to play in. Benny can be reactive towards dogs so will need some socialisation around unfamiliar dogs to help with this. Benny is looking for an adult only home or with children over the age of 14 years who are familiar with dogs and giving boundaries. He would be best as the only dog in the home. Benny has lived with cats before so may be able to live with a confident cat but is not suited to living with small furries.

Photo: Midlands