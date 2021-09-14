Raining cats and dogs at Peterborough’s Lido as owners take a swim with their pets

The final swim of the Lido’s 2021 season, was a special ‘Dog Swim’ where owners brought their dogs for an end of season dip in the pool.

The event was between 2pm – 7pm today (Tuesday (September 14) with dozens of owners and their pet pooches braving the grey skies and rain to take a dip in the city’s iconic pool.

The popularity of dog swims has been rising at Lidos across the country, so the Peterborough Lido organised the special session for canine companions.

General Manager, Steve Luker said: “We have close links with other Lidos who have told us how popular their dog swims are, there aren’t many pools where you can bring your pets for a swim with you so we hope that it will be a lot of fun and a real success.

“The pool gets completely drained every year after the last swim of the season, so we thought, before we empty it, let’s go for it and invite the doggies along!

“If it goes well this year, we will look to expand the event further in 2022”.

