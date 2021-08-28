Peterborough vets warn of missing pet scam linked to Facebook posts
A Peterborough vets has warned residents about a new missing pet scam linked to posts on Facebook.
Peterborough and Bretton Vets4Pets has become aware of a new phone scam taking place and warned residents to never pay and release fees over the phone to avoid falling victim.
A Facebook post from the surgery read: “We have been made aware of a scam in which owners of lost pets are being called by people claiming to be the RSPCA informing them that their local veterinary practice has their pet.
“They then ask for a release fee that is to be paid over the phone. We believe that people are being targeted from having their pet posted on the local Facebook groups.
“Please be aware that you will never be asked to pay any release fee over the phone. We will never ask you for money to reunite you with your lost pet.”