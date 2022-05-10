Peterborough Telegraph readers had high praise for these dog grooming salons across our city

Popular dog groomers in Peterborough have been given a shout out by Peterborough Telegraph readers for their standards of service.

We asked our readers to recommend the best dog grooming businesses in the area to other dog owners because even our pooches deserve a good pamper every now and again.

If you have noticed your furry companion has been looking a tad unkempt recently, our list of dog groomers might be the perfect place to start.

1. Shelley's Poochie Parlour Peterborough Jill King said: "Shelley's Poochie Parlour Peterborough always grooms and look after our girls brilliantly and also picks up and delivers, if needed. Great service at a great price."

2. Hairy Dogs Grooming Salon Simon Jackson said: "Hairy Dogs Grooming Salon in Deeping St James is fantastic. Laura only sees one dog in the salon at a time and really cares about the dog and the finish."

3. The Westminster Groom Room Gemma Howson said: "The Westminster Groom room. Great that dogs not crated or mixed with other dogs. Nikki is fantastic with the dogs and always does a brilliant job."

4. Absolute Dogs Laurie Martin said: "Absolute Dogs, in Oakleigh Drive, Orton Longueville, has excellent service and care. Laura is brilliant with all types of dogs."