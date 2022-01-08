10 rabbits close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

3.

This is Dennis! He arrived at the centre after being found abandoned with Dave. Now that he have had some TLC, he is ready to find his new home. Dennis is a very shy boy and does like to keep his distance from people. However, he is comfortable when people are around him. As Dennis is still quite young he is still learning that it is okay to be handled. He will allow you to pick him up but may struggle until he settles. Dennis does like to get up onto plate forms so in his new home will need to have opportunites for him to do this. We are looking for Dennis to go to a home with a neutered female rabbit. As he is timid we think he will need somone that has plenty of patience with him. Once he is settled into his new home with his new friend we think he will have an big personality.

Photo: Midlands