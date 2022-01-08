10 rabbits close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

The Peterborough Telegraph is running regular spotlights on pets that need new homes to support the work of animal charities in the Peterborough area.
The Peterborough and District Branch of the RSPCA do so much to rescue, nurture and subsequently rehome all kinds of pets in the area. They have continued to operate throughout lockdown and within a small radius are still permitted to rehome these animals.
Below are a selection of those that have been rescued and are in need of their forever home.
To find more details on each rabbit and to search for more rescue animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeapet/process.
The RSPCA are funded entirely by public donations and receive no government money and therefore rely on the generosity of the public. Anyone wishing to support their work do so via www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate
1.
Sawny and Yrene arrived at the centre as single rabbits. However, after giving them some dates together they are now a very happy bonded pair. You will see then often snuggled up with one another. It is because that they are a pair that we are looking for them to go to their forever home together. Yrene is a very sweet little bunny and likes to spend most of her day inside her pen taking naps. She does allow you to stroke her gently on the head and enjoys it even more when she is being hand fed a tasty treat. She can be picked up and handled however it's not something that she enjoys.
Photo: Midlands
2.
They are both a very adorable pair that really do devote on each other. They are both each others shadows and can always be found snuggled up with each other. They are a little shy when around people however they are both comfortable to be in our company. They are both fine to be handled even though they don't particularly enjoy it. Peanut does suffer from a blocked right tear duct in her eye. This is been seen here by our vet at the centre and sadly it is going to be something she will suffer with thorughout her life. It is important that the person who is going to adopt them is going to understand that this is something that will need to be monitored constantly. Even with this issue Peanut doesn't let it bother her and will go about her normal daily life.
Photo: Midlands
3.
This is Dennis! He arrived at the centre after being found abandoned with Dave. Now that he have had some TLC, he is ready to find his new home. Dennis is a very shy boy and does like to keep his distance from people. However, he is comfortable when people are around him. As Dennis is still quite young he is still learning that it is okay to be handled. He will allow you to pick him up but may struggle until he settles. Dennis does like to get up onto plate forms so in his new home will need to have opportunites for him to do this. We are looking for Dennis to go to a home with a neutered female rabbit. As he is timid we think he will need somone that has plenty of patience with him. Once he is settled into his new home with his new friend we think he will have an big personality.
Photo: Midlands
4.
Fenix arrived at the centre after living in a multi animal household. He is very a sweet boy who are looking to go to their forever with a neutered female rabbit. Fenix is such a sweet boy but are a little shy around people. They will need someone who is willing to help him come out of his shell. He loves his veggies so it may be an easy way to bribe him. Fenix is not keen at being picked up however he will tolerate it when needed. This is the same case when being handled. We believe that would make a great addition to a home once he has grown in confidence. Fenix is neutered which means that he is ready to begin bonding with a female straight away!
Photo: Midlands