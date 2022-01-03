10 rabbits close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

1.

This is Peanut and Blue. They both arrived at the centre after living in a multi animal house hold. They have always lived together which is the reason why we are looking for them to go to their forever home together. They are both a very adorable pair that really do devote on each other. They are both each others shadows and can always be found snuggled up with each other. They are a little shy when around people however they are both comfortable to be in our company. They are both fine to be handled even though they don't particularly enjoy it. Peanut does suffer from a blocked right tear duct in her eye. This has been seen here by our vet at the centre and sadly it is going to be something she will suffer with throughout her life. It is important that the person who is going to adopt them is going to understand that this is something that will need to be monitored constantly. Even with this issue Peanut doesn't let it bother her and will go about her normal daily life.

Photo: Midlands