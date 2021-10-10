10 dogs near to Peterborough that are in need of a loving new home

The Peterborough Telegraph is bringing back its regular spotlights on dogs that need new homes to support the work of animal charities in the Peterborough area.
The Peterborough and District Branch of the RSPCA do so much to rescue, nurture and subsequently rehome dogs in the area. They have continued to operate throughout lockdown and within a small radius are still permitted to rehome these animals.
Below are a selection of those that have been rescued and are in need of their forever home.
To find more details on each dog and to search for more rescue animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeapet/process.
The RSPCA are funded entirely by public donations and receive no government money and therefore rely on the generosity of the public. Anyone wishing to support their work do so via www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate.
1. Reggie- Siberian Husky (4 years).
Meet our beautiful boy Reggie. Reggie came to us from a RSPCA branch after needing some more structured training. After being assessed by our team and taking some time to learn how to behave, we are happy to try find him his forever home! Reggie does have an eye condition that can be discussed further with the veterinary team. Reggie is looking for a home with Husky experience as he has bundles of energy, high prey drive and loves to sing. He is an incredibly loving boy who has plenty of sass and that typical husky dramatic personality. We are looking for a home with no other pets for Reggie as he requires a lot of attention, although he is sociable with other dogs. Reggie will need an adult only home, although we could consider homes with children aged 16+. This would be based on introductions made at the centre.
2. Tati- Lurcher crossbreed (1 year).
This lovely girl is Tati. She arrived in our care after being removed from unsuitable living conditions. After spending a bit of time adjusting and getting to know the kennel staff she is ready to go out into the big wide world! It's likely that Tati has never lived in a home prior to coming here and will therefore need training from scratch including toilet training. To achieve this, she will need someone at home for most of the day and then gradually build her up to being left home alone. Tati has always been around other dogs and would benefit from going to a home with another medium/large neutered male dog however a home with no cats or small animals is a must due to her high prey drive. It takes a little bit of time for Tati to bond and feel comfortable with new people so she will take alot of time and patience with her new owners. Tati is looking for an home with experienced dog owners who have had nervous rescue dogs before.
3. Suzie- Lurcher crossbreed (1 year).
Meet our gorgeous girl, Suzie. She arrived in our care after being removed from unsuitable living conditions. She's a nervous girl at first but once she gets to know you, she will show you her cheeky side. Suzie has likely never lived in a home before and will need time to learn what to do in a home environment. Because of this, she will need someone at home most of the time. Suzie can be very scared of sudden noises or movement. It's taken a lot of confidence building to get her walking on a lead. We are looking for owners who can offer her the time she will need to build her confidence further and learn these situations aren't as scary as they seem. We have just mastered going on a short walk, but this has to be at Suzie's pace. Despite being nervous, Suzie loves being around other dogs and benefits from a confident buddy who she can learn from. A relaxed medium/large neutered dog would be ideal. She really comes out of her shell and loves racing around after a friend. Suzie would not be able to be re
4. Nancy- Lurcher crossbreed (3 years).
This lovely little girl is Nancy. She arrived in our care after being found living in unsuitable condtions. After spending a bit of time in our care she is ready to begin looking for her forever home. Nancy is a very inquisitive and calm natured dog. She has settled into kennel life ok and enjoys spending time with the kennel staff and other dogs that she mixes with. Unfortunately it is likely that she has never lived in a home environment before so full training from scratch including housetraining will be needed. Nancy is looking for experienced owners who have trained dogs from scratch before. We would also like to find her a home with another confident neutered dog. Due to Nancy's breed, she will need a home with no cats or small animals.
