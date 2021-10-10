10 dogs near to Peterborough that are in need of a loving new home

3. Suzie- Lurcher crossbreed (1 year).

Meet our gorgeous girl, Suzie. She arrived in our care after being removed from unsuitable living conditions. She's a nervous girl at first but once she gets to know you, she will show you her cheeky side. Suzie has likely never lived in a home before and will need time to learn what to do in a home environment. Because of this, she will need someone at home most of the time. Suzie can be very scared of sudden noises or movement. It's taken a lot of confidence building to get her walking on a lead. We are looking for owners who can offer her the time she will need to build her confidence further and learn these situations aren't as scary as they seem. We have just mastered going on a short walk, but this has to be at Suzie's pace. Despite being nervous, Suzie loves being around other dogs and benefits from a confident buddy who she can learn from. A relaxed medium/large neutered dog would be ideal. She really comes out of her shell and loves racing around after a friend. Suzie would not be able to be re

Photo: Midlands