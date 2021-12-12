10 dogs in and around Peterborough in need of rehoming

The Peterborough Telegraph is running regular spotlights on dogs that need new homes to support the work of animal charities in the Peterborough area.
The Peterborough and District Branch of the RSPCA do so much to rescue, nurture and subsequently rehome dogs in the area. They have continued to operate throughout lockdown and within a small radius are still permitted to rehome these animals.
Below are a selection of those that have been rescued and are in need of their forever home.
To find more details on each dog and to search for more rescue animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeapet/process.
The RSPCA are funded entirely by public donations and receive no government money and therefore rely on the generosity of the public. Anyone wishing to support their work do so via www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate.
1.
Alfie is a gorgeous young boy who is looking for loving family. He came from another animal centre and is now desperate to find a new permanant home after spending such a long period of time in a kennel environment. Alfie is a big goofball who loves having a mad five minutes and ending up squished under your arm for a cuddle. He is very intelligent and knows a vast amount of commands which he is happy to show you for a good treat or some peanut butter. Alfie walks nicely on lead but can get a little anxious walking past unknown dogs and will mouth his lead. We believe this behaviour is frustration and once he is off site he is much calmer. We have managed to mix him with other dogs here at the centre and with slow and gradual introductions, he enjoys a good rough and tumble. Alfie can get a little restless and doesn't like to be confined to one small area. He can find it quite hard to settle when he is left by himself and resorts to crying and trying to get out.
Photo: Midlands
2.
**Amelie has been returned to our centre due to her behaviour around other dogs, please read her write up fully before applying to rehome her as she has some very specific requirements** This little sweetie arrived in our care as she was found living in unsuitable conditions. It's quite possible that poor Amelie has never lived in a home before and will therefore quite possibly need full training from scratch. On arrival, it was discoverd that Amelie was struggling with her breathing and has since gone on to have BOAS surgery at one of our animal hospitals to help her cope better. This has given Amelie a much better quality of life however new owners will need to monitor her breathing in the future especially during the summer months. Amelie has clearly had little socialisation with the great outdoors and can be wary of new things. She is reactive on the lead with other dogs so new owners will need to be willing to work with this and get her attention on them when passing other dogs.
Photo: Midlands
3.
back Back to results BOBAdd to my favourites Bob is a typical JRT with huge character. He may be a senior boy but theres plenty of life in this old boy yet! Bob has lived most of his life as an outside dog with an outside kennel. Due to this, he may not know many house manners and at his age he may struggle to learn them. New owners will need to be willing to accept that he may never completely learn 'house manners'. Bob will walk along side other dogs but he has shown some attitude with dogs who try to interact with him. Due to this, we are looking for him to be the only pet in his new home. He walks well on lead and appears to all humans. Bob would suit a quiet home with no children. He will need a secure garden with no small gaps that he could squeeze out of. Please consider our beautiful Bob.
Photo: Midlands
4.
Meet our gorgeous girl Kira. Kira came into us in need of some TLC and medical treatment for her bad skin. After receiving the care she needed her fur is growing back nicely and she is certainly making the most of all the pampering on offer. The vet will discuss Kira's skin issues in more detail with successful applicants. Kira is now well enough to look for her forever home! Please read her requirements before applying. Kira is looking for a home that has husky experience, she is typical of her breed and has a high energy, a high prey drive, selective hearing and loves to sing the song of her people when shes not getting her way! She has an absolute cracking sassy character and makes her handlers laugh everyday with her silly ways and her Husky tantrums. Kira is looking for a home where she will be the only dog, she is selective with who she likes and will resource guard cetain things in a home. Kira doesn't have any experience living with children
Photo: Midlands