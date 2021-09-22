Peterborough food firm to hold open day to fill 150 jobs

The AMK Fresh factory at Peterborough Gateway.

AMK Fresh, which is part of AM Fresh which employs 850 people at its state-of-the-art production facility at Riley House, Forli Strada, Peterborough Gateway at Alwalton Hill,

The move comes 18 months after the factory opened during which time it has gone from packing 4,600 cases of fresh food a week to 445,000 cases a week.

AMK Fresh is is the packing facility for AMT Fresh which holds a long standing commercial agreement with supermarket giant Tesco to provide fresh fruit and vegetables to its stores across the UK.

The production process at AM Fresh.

A spokesman for recruitment agency Staffline, which is looking to fill the vacanices for AMK Fresh, said the site currently has more than over 150 permanent and temporary vacancies.

The available roles include Production Operatives, Hygiene workers, PPT and Reach Truck Drivers and Warehouse roles as well as office opportunities.

The factiory offers free parking, PPE where required, subsidised food and drink, on site occupational health support, cycle to work and recognition schemes.

AMK is also seeking to develop its teams and is implementing apprenticeship schemes, starting with Engineering and Team Leaders Standards.

The site operates 24 hours a day with a four on, four off, 12 hour a day shift pattern.

It has mopre than 500 permanent staff and 350 agency workers.

The spokesman said the open day takes place on Saturday (September 25) at the factory from 10am to 2pm.

He said: “We hope people will visit the recruitment open day and take a look at the impressive facilities, try the healthy products the cmpany supplies and find their next career move.” You can find AMT/ AMK at Riley House, Forli Strada, Alwalton Hill Peterborough; for satnav use PE7 3AG. More details of the opportunities available can also be found on careers.amfresh.com and www.staffline.co.uk