An application to create eight new office pods in place of a Peterborough wedding venue has been approved.
Grange Farm Equestrian Centre on Old Oundle Road, Thornhaugh submitted an application to replace their existing semi-permanent marquee, that is used to host weddings and other large events with the eight new pods.
The application for the detached pods described them as “simply designed structures, with a footprint of six metres by four metres, comprising of office space, a small kitchen area and a toilet.”
The 3.2m tall pods would be served by 52 parking spaces, an increase of 12 from the 40 currently available. These pods will be rented out for businesses to use.
The application stated: “The National Planning Policy Framework seeks to support the rural economy and sets out that planning decisions should enable the sustainable growth and expansion of all types of business in rural areas and the development and diversification of agricultural and other land-based rural businesses.
“Grange Farm has historically diversified with uses including an equestrian centre, gun shop and a marquee which is used for events.
"These other uses have established it as an appropriate location for a range of businesses use and as a location for agricultural diversification. The current proposal will help support start up business by providing affordable office space in a non-industrial setting. The removal of the existing marquee will also result in a less intensive use of the site.”