Watch: The new look Billing Aquadrome following £12m investment

The much-loved holiday resort has undergone a £12million transformation since being acquired earlier this year by Meadow Bay Villages.

New and upgraded facilities at the resort include huge investment in swimming facilities, including the new Fountain Splash Lido area complete with outdoor loungers and eateries.

A new Water Park facility has also been created, the perfect place for outdoor water enthusiasts with fresh water swimming complete with wood burner saunas and a plunge pool, paddle boarding, kayaking and pedalos. A brand new inflatable water obstacle course is also newly unveiled, providing the opportunity to bounce across bubbles, balance across beams or zoom down slides.

For those who want to get the adrenaline pumping on land, a new BMX pump track has been built from scratch by the same team that delivered the London and Paris Olympics Supercross tracks, whilst new fun football facilities will allow those young and young-at-heart the opportunity to brush up their skills in front of goal.

A new Himalayan Adventure Golf Course has also been constructed for those who like to swing into action on holiday. Those wishing to get closer to the outdoors can do so at the New Adventure Island which features activities such as bushcraft skills, den building, nature forensics and much more.

For more gentle relaxation, a boardwalk has been created around Billing’s natural lakes whilst a new amphitheatre and open-air cinema provide the perfect places to unwind after a busy day of activities.

A host of other upgrades have also been put in place by Meadow Bay Villages, with new holiday accommodation as well as refurbished tenting and touring caravan facilities, including hard standing and super pitches.

Set within 235 acres in the Nene Valley and set around 11 natural lakes, Billing Aquadrome has enjoyed a rich heritage since it first opened as a small holiday park in 1945.

