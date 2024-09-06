“We wanted to do something to remember and honour him”

A team of 35 tackled Mount Snowdon on Saturday to raise thousands for the family of Lewis Soden who was tragically killed in a car crash in Scotland in July.

The 24 year-old was one of three men who died after the white Ford Focus they were travelling in crashed on Moss Road near Dunmore on the evening of July 26.

Lewis has been doing an apprenticeship with Perkins Engines in Peterborough and was described by colleagues as ‘a really nice lad’.

Lewis Soden (inset) and his dad Ian Soden pictured on Mount Snowdon for the climb in Lewis' honour.

His colleague Jack Dean organised the challenge to raise money for Lewis’ family.

The team left together from Perkins, in Eastfield, at around midnight, heading straight to Wales where they began climbing the 1,085m peak at around 5am on Saturday. Some of the staff went straight from finishing their shift with the company, making for a very grueling climb without sleep or rest.

“There were 29 of us from Perkins plus six of Lewis’ friends and family who took part,” said Jack.

“The weather was really great, it was the most beautiful morning. We were so lucky and the views from the top were amazing.

Jack Dean and Tom Venters pictured near the summit of Mt Snowdon

"Those of us who made it to the summit had a drink to honour Lewis – rum and coke - his favourite. The atmosphere was very good, and a few of the team were very emotional remembering Lewis.

“He was a really nice lad. He was doing his apprenticeship with us and picked things up really quickly, despite being so young.

“The Perkins team wanted to do something to remember him, and he loved being outdoors so we thought a nice walk up Mount Snowdon was the best way to honour him.”

The team’s efforts in Wales have helped to raise almost £4000 for the family.

The team pictured shortly before they left Perkins at midnight to head for Wales

Following the crash, Lewis’ family said: “There will not be a day where Lewis won't be missed and where we won’t hold room in our hearts to remember him and the memories that we all made together.”

To support an appeal for his family visit the GoFundMe page.