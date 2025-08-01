WATCH: New mini-tank driving experience venture opens at Peterborough

Make fun, not war is the aim of game for this new business – which has just opened in Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tanktopia is a mini tank driving experience offering children and adults the chance to ride one of four military style machines around a course.

Being hosted in the grounds of the The Bull pub, in Guntons Road, Newborough, it is open on weekends, from 10am-6pm on Saturdays and 10am-4pm on Sundays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Chris Barber said that since opening on July 19, he has been delighted with the feedback and local interest he has received.

Owner Chris Barber with two of his mini tanks at 'Tanktopia'.

"The reaction has been superb,” he said. “When people see the tanks in the flesh they get really excited, and we have had comments that the website images don’t do them justice, and they are way better in person. Even the Chairman of the Crowland Buffalo LVT Association stopped by to invite us to attend their 1940s weekend next year, and a local group in Newborough have asked if we could bring a couple of them to their family fun day.”

Chris has plans to expand the business in the near future - with the possibility of adding a laser tag-firing feature to the tanks’ barrels.

"If we are to get a standalone site, we would look to expand the business to include team tank battles, plus maybe catering on site,” he said. “We would be interested to speak with those who have suitable sites available for this, but we will stay here over the summer to support the pub."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris bought the tanks from a business in the Isle of Wight. Each machine has a metal chassis with Briggs and Stratton 500cc engine, and a body made from heavy duty fibreglass. They steer with two levers and open in a clamshell style for the driver to get in and out easily.

The mini tanks can be driven around a track at the site.

A Tanktopia experience costs £22 for 15 minutes of driving. The mini tanks are for adults andchildren aged six-plus, although height restrictions may apply.

Chris added: “We also offer bespoke group/party sessions, with the addition of a six-metre inflatable dome, with small picnic tables and chairs.”

For more details, or to get in touch, email [email protected] or visit their Facebook page.