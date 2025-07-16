Three Peterborough area parks achieve environmental Green Flag Award status

Three Peterborough parks have retained their Green Flag Award status - marking them out as some of the best open spaces in the country.

Central Park, Itter Park and Manor Farm Park have all maintained the environmental accolade this year, being among 2,250 sites in the UK to achieve the status.

Formal judging took place earlier this year at Itter Park, in Fulbridge Road, Paston, and Manor Farm Park, in Eye.

Central Park has now held the award for the 23rd consecutive year, whilst Manor Farm has had 13 consecutive Green flag awards.

Manor Farm Park, Eye. Pictured are cllrs Angus Ellis (Cabinet Member), Cllrs Steve Allen and Mark Ormston, with Chris Jackson, Peterborough Ltd Street Manager Aragon Services Grounds Maintenance Team, Dale McKean, Eye Open Space Group Chairman, and Lilian Muxlow, Eye Open Space Group Member.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Nature-friendly Central Park has been the ‘jewel in the crown’ of Peterborough for more than 100 years, while Itter Park offers a play area, tennis courts, bowling green, putting green, and two football pitches.

Manor Farm Park is a 3.15 acre site at the rear of Eye Community Centre. Around 15 years ago, the site was overgrown and boggy and couldn’t be used for activities. Since then, extensive work and £158,000 in grants obtained by the Eye Open Space Group has transformed the site. Along with outdoor gym and play equipment, the site now boasts a community orchard, picnic area, a woodland, wildflower meadow with a wildlife pond, and bat boxes.

Peterborough City Council (PCC) said the awards highlight that the parks, maintained on behalf of the council by Aragon Direct Services, “hold the highest possible environmental standards”, being “exceptionally maintained and managed.”

Councillor Angus Ellis, PCC’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, commented: “I am absolutely delighted that once again three of our parks have retained this prestigious award. This is testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams at Aragon, who have maintained these much-loved spaces to such high standards.

"I also want to thank the volunteer groups who support these parks. They help promote the use and care of the parks’ facilities within their communities, seek funding and park improvements, and provide valuable feedback to the council and in turn, Aragon.

“As a council, we are fully committed to creating a greener city and reducing carbon emissions. We also know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and we will continue to maintain them to the highest standards.”

Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “Quality parks and green spaces make the country a heathier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest.

“These parks are vital green spaces for communities in Peterborough to enjoy nature, and during the ongoing cost of living crisis it is a free and safe space for families to socialise. They also provides important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space.”