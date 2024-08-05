The top 10 visitor attractions in Peterborough according to Tripadvisor

With keyboard warriors often keen to leave negative one-star reviews, it can be hard for any local business or site to achieve a top rating online.

So those that feature in Tripadvisor’s top 10 attractions in Peterborough are obviously doing something right.

The popular research platform features thousands of honest reviews of various local attractions and local businesses. From historic sites and adventure parks, to zoos and restaurants – reviewers can have their say and upload their own candid images. And all these reviews have an affect on the overall Tripadvisor rating a site receives.

So which are the top 10 ‘Peterborough attractions’ as rated by Tripadvisor? Find out here:

1 . Peterborough Cathedral 2,209 reviews (4.5 out of 5 rating). One reviewer writes: "This tour is absolutely top notch, the views, history, guides, knowledge, and to get to see those little pieces of history not always seen was truly amazing" Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Ferry Meadows in Nene Park 1,631 reviews (4.5 out of 5 rating). One, left in June this year, reads: "What a beautiful park, excellent visitors centre with something in the park for everyone" Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Railworld Wildlife Haven 319 reviews (4.5 out of 5 rating). On reviewer writes: "What an extraordinary place! Wonderful combination of habitat creation, industrial history, and the irresistible lure of model railways!! A real gem!" Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Flag Fen 282 reviews (4.5 out of 5 rating). One reads: "Great playground for the kids. Really informative and well maintained and lots of different areas to see. The Bronze age structure is absolutely amazing" Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales