Peterborough’s Willow Cafe to get new outdoor seating area

Willow Cafe at Central Park.

The new seating area will be located next to the cafe on the site of the old grass tennis courts that have not been used for over a decade and will be open, only for customers of The Willow Cafe, between 9am and 6pm Monday to Sunday, including Bank Holidays.

Alongside the new tables, chairs and gazebos will be a storage unit for the cafe; located in the top left corner of the site.

Original plans had the unit in the bottom left corner, but an objection was raised by the city council’s Conservation Office as it would “in combination with the main building and the aviary, create a dense cluster of buildings which would be in contrast to the open views of the park from the central roundabout which are an important feature.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sport England also raised an objection on the basis of the loss of court space, however, this was answered by the fact that six new courts have been provided elsewhere within the park.

The application stated: “We intend to use the area as an outside space for the cade, using tables and chairs, gazebos, storage and the like and do not intend to put up any fixed structures at this stage.

“The courts are no longer playable as the lawn has not been maintained as required and is now simply mowed as and when required. In terms of reprovision, six new modern hard tennis courts have been provided within the park.”