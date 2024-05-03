Outdoor adventures, holiday clubs and family fun set for half term at Peterborough park

Watersports are just some of the activities kids can get involved in at Nene Park this coming half term.

From watersports, camping, boat trips and crafting sessions – there’s plenty to keep youngsters entertained at Nene Park this May and June.

A spokesperson for the park said: “Get ready for a jam-packed May half term at Nene Park! Full of outdoor adventures, holiday clubs and family activities - there's something for everyone to enjoy

from 25 May to 2 June."

The following activities and clubs will be taking place:

Holiday Clubs

• Acorn Explorers Holiday Club: Open from 27-31 May at Lynch Farm in Ferry Meadows. Their Acorn Explorers holiday club is packed full of nature-based activities and creative outdoor fun. It's the perfect opportunity for younger children age 5-8 to explore the great outdoors in safe and supportive environment. Each day will have a different theme, from superheroes to survival. Individual days are £35, or book the whole week and save 20%.

• Oak Adventurers Holiday Club: Open from 28-31 May at Nene Outdoors in Ferry Meadows, their multi-activity holiday club for 8-13 year-olds offers a fantastic opportunity for kids to experience a variety of water and land activities. From kayaking and paddleboarding to climbing and bushcraft. Individual days are £43, or book the whole week and save 20%

Activities on every day include:

• Pay & Play Watersports at Nene Outdoors: Open daily between 11am and 5pm, choose from dragon and swan pedalos, row boats, stand up paddle boards, kayaks and canoes. Book online to avoid the queues!

• Book a camping trip! Enjoy a night or more under canvas on the peaceful banks of Gunwade Lake! Our pitch your own and bell tent campsites are perfect for families, ideally located in the heart of Ferry Meadows to take advantage of all the exciting activities on offer at Nene Outdoors.

• Daily Boat Trips: Enjoy a tranquil trip around Overton Lake and onto the River Nene on our electrically-powered passenger boat. The 45 minute pre-bookable trips will depart at regular times each day from the Visitor Centre Jetty. Suitable for all ages, it’s £9 per person, free for under 3s and wheelchair spaces are available.

• Complete the Holiday Trail: To celebrate National Children's Gardening Week, collect a gardening themed trail sheet from the Visitor Centre for just £1 and then hunt for questions as you walk around Ferry Meadows. Return to the Visitor Centre to claim your tomato or radish seeds prize to grow at home.

• Ride the Ferry Meadows Railway: Sit back and enjoy the ride! Trains will be running daily, weather permitting.

Family Events & Workshops

• Tuesday 28 May - Bug Hunt at Ferry Meadows. Follow a bug hunt around Ferry Meadows to discover the amazing creatures living around the Park. Suitable for children age 2 and over, it's £5.50 per child.

• Tuesday 28 May - Climbing Wall. The climbing wall will be back at Nene Outdoors, with sessions running throughout the day. Great fun for both adults and children age 4 and over, who will reach the top first? Sessions are £12 per person.

• Wednesday 29 May - Wildlife Boat Trip. Join their expert ranger on the electric passenger boat for a guided trip of Overton Lake and the River Nene, learning all about the wonderful wildlife we spot along the way! Suitable for children age 5 and over, it's £15 per person.

• Wednesday 29 May - Sensory Craft Session at Nene Nursery. Come along to the peaceful Nene Nursery and have a go at learning some new craft skills, from branch weaving to slow stitching. Free to attend, these crafts have an emphasis on mindfulness and are suitable for any age. Children to be accompanied by adults.

• Thursday 30 May - Archery. Unleash your inner Robin Hood or Maid Marian! Their archery sessions are 45 minutes long and take place at Nene Outdoors. Sessions are £12 per person and suitable for ages 8 and over.

• Thursday 30 & Friday 31 May - Youth RYA Sailing – Stage 1. This two day beginners course will take you through the basics of dinghy sailing, getting you to a standard where you are able to enjoy the freedom of sailing! All safety equipment, including wetsuits and buoyancy aids are provided. Suitable for 8-15 year-olds, £190 per person.

• Friday 31 May - Nature Tots. Discover things that fly and kites in this week's family group for toddlers and their guardians! Each session includes themed crafts and fun activities exploring the beautiful outdoors. Suitable for 2-5 year-olds, it's £5.50 per child.

• Friday 31 May - Wild Home Educators. For home-schooled children and their families, our Wild Home Educator groups follow inspiring forest school and natural themes, operating a flexible approach where children are actively encouraged to take the lead. Suitable for children age 11-14, it's £7.50 per child.

• Friday 31 May - Meet the Roman ProfessorFifty years ago, Professor Stephen Upex and his team discovered a rich Roman history where Ferry Meadows now stands. In this session, he'll share pottery from that discovery and talk about the area's Roman history. Bring your questions!

• Saturday 1 June - Nene Nursery Herb Distillation Day. Louise from Mentley Farm in Hertfordshire will be visiting the park to demonstrate the process of distilling herbs for essential oils and floral waters, using her copper distillers. Plus free activities to take part in! Suitable for any age, children to be accompanied by adults.

Visit Longthorpe Tower

Have you discovered Peterborough's hidden historical gem yet? Be amazed at the Medieval wall paintings there, widely considered to be the best in a domestic setting in western Europe! Book your ticket here to enjoy a tour with our knowledgeable volunteers. Available every Saturday and Sunday!