More pictures: Organisers of Mixology music festival under Peterborough parkway plan more events

After hundreds of people enjoyed an all-day music and dance festival under a Peterborough parkway bridge at Orton Mere the organisers said more like it are in the pipeline.

The event took place last Saturday (August 14) with music and DJs entertaining a big crowd in a fenced off area next to the River Nene.

The event featured local and world-renowned DJs and was headlined by DJ Skream and took place between noon and 10pm to avoid late night noise disturbance to the surrounding area.

Organisers Mixology have been putting on music and dance events since 2012, which have grown to be highly-respected in the region, attracting world class DJs.

A spokesman for Mixology said: “Further to the hard work of obtaining the licence for what we believe to be a fantastic cultural event space, Mixology presents UNDER was a great success.

“We have further exciting concepts for 2022 and will be sharing those ideas very soon.

“We’d like to thank Nene Park and the council for their trust in our vision and to our support team who worked tirelessly setting-up and closing down the site; ensuring we fulfilled our promise of leaving the park litter-free and undisturbed.

“Special thanks goes to everyone who came to Mixology UNDER and enjoyed themselves throughout the day as well as Skream and all the other DJs for soundtracking the event.

“We think it’s an event that Peterborough can be proud of!”

