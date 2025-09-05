Donning retro bathing suits and swim caps adorned with flowers, the group is calling for more people to use the historic facility – helping to save it for future generations.

Its members say they have serious concerns the Lido will not re-open next year.

As reported by the Peterborough Telegraph in January, residents were told “use it or lose it” after Peterborough City Council revealed one of its budget proposals was to mothball the Lido for 2025. Thankfully, this didn’t happen – with the authority introducing measures to reduce the cost of operating the venue instead.

This summer the Belles have been doing all they can to promote the pool’s importance to the city – and the health benefits it offers to residents. The 89 year-old art deco facility is currently the only public swimming pool in the city centre.

“I helped to save the Lido back in the ‘nineties when they were going to bulldoze it,” said Lido Belles founder Vicki Royal, 63. “I feel I may have to do this again. The Lido survived through WWII when it was bombed. We’re now in 2025 and I think it’s ludicrous it’s under threat again.

“When the council told us to "use it or lose it" earlier this year - I actually went around the city centre wearing a t-shirt with that printed on it, handing out leaflets. I want to do everything I can to promote it, and help to protect it for the future.”

Vicki also set up a TikTok channel (@comeswimwithme_) to spread the message about the importance of the Lido to the younger generation. She currently has 4.5k followers.

The group now hopes to hold a big celebration to mark the site’s 90th birthday next year – if it remains open.

"Next year will be the 90th birthday of Peterborough Lido and we want to do something special,” Vicki explains. “We already have our 1940s style bathing suits ready.”

Speaking about the Lido’s closure for this year’s season, with the final swim on Sunday September 7, she added: “I think it’s such a shame they have to close it so early in the year when plenty of people want to use it."

Despite having only been created in June, the Lido Belles have already grown to 10 members – ranging in age from 50 to nearly 80.

“We are a group of women that come in all shapes, and sizes, from various backgrounds, to enjoy and promote the benefits of outdoor swimming on our mental health and wellbeing,” explained Vicki.

“A lot of our ladies have been swimming at the Lido for many decades – and long may that continue."

Member Megan Studholme-Dooley, 54, who worked as a lifeguard at the Lido from 1990-2000, added: “In those days the pool was always busy on hot days, and great value for money for a whole day. Speaking about the Lido Belles, she added: ”Our group is friendly and supportive. I am grateful and honored to be part of such a good-natured sisterhood. We support and advise, we laugh and cry with each other through some tricky times. I will be lost when the pool closes as it helps me mentally and physically.”

For more information about the Lido Belles, visit their Facebook page.

Lido Belles Main image: Some of the Lido Belles enjoying a dip at the historic outdoor pool. Inset: Group founder Vicki Royal

Retro The ladies don retro bathing suits and floral swim caps.

Making a splash The ladies aim to promote the health benefits of swimming at the Lido.