Huge new 'steamy' attraction set to open a short drive away from Peterborough

Families across Peterborough, or those who simply have a love of railway history, can now enjoy a new attraction located not far from the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the 200th Anniversary of the modern railway, the award-winning eight-acre Wistow Maze has been designed in the shape of a steam train.

The huge attraction is located south-east of Leicestershire, less than an hour from the Peterborough area, and is said to offer “a great family day out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Diana Brooks said: “The maze is offering visitors an opportunity to celebrate this historic milestone, whilst exercising both mind and body along the way.”

An aerial view of the huge Wistow Maze - which has been cut to resemble a steam train

Visitors will be tasked with finding 12 quiz boards hidden amongst the three miles of pathways, designed to highlight how transport has evolved over the years.

A spokesperson for the site added: “A great family day out, visitors can pit their wits against the giant maize maze with its high-level bridges and towers and also take part in a variety of mini mazes and games in the Activity Funyard, which includes a space-hopper track, hoopla and a football shooting game.

“With the Wistow Rural Centre opposite, consisting of a café, garden centre, model village and numerous shops, there is something to satisfy all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the end of the season, the maze is harvested for cattle fodder and then redesigned the following spring using GPS satellite technology.”

Families exploring the pathways and bridges at the site.

Wistow Maze is a winner of Leicestershire’s ‘Best Visitor Attraction’ and attracts more than 20,000 visitors each year.

It will be open daily, from 10am-6pm, from Monday, 21 July to Sunday, 31 August. Thereafter it will be open on weekends only until Sunday 14 September.

There is free parking on site. Admission charges: child £8.95, adult £10.95, family ticket (2+2) £37.