Chemical weed killing scheme underway across 243 Cambridgeshire parishes despite biodiversity pledge

Seven parishes opted out of the chemical-based programme

The county’s chemical weed treatment programme has seen more than 440km of kerbside weeds treated in just a few weeks.

Cambridgeshire County Council says this is the equivalent distance of just under 5,000 football pitches – and will eventually cover 243 parish areas.

As reported in September last year, there had been calls for the council to restart its weeding programme following concerns about flooding – with Stilton Parish Council complaining about an “explosion of weeds”. A petition calling for action also attracted more than 1,000 signatures.

Cllrs Alex Beckett and Neil Shailer, chair and vice-chair of the Highways and Transport Committee, pictured visiting Milton on Wednesday to see the weed treatment operatives in action.

At the time, Coun Alex Beckett, chair of the council’s Highways and Transport Committee said the council changed the policy as they wanted to “reduce the use of chemical treatments and only remove weeds when they become a nuisance or safety hazard”, adding “This will help improve the environment and is part of our commitment to biodiversity”.

But now the authority is using chemical treatments again – with the latest programme having begun across the county on June 24. It is expected to finish in August, followed by a further treatment in October.

A council spokesperson said: “Chemical weed treatment is applied directly to weeds in the kerb line of our roads and footways. It will typically take about three to five weeks for the treatment to take effect, after this, road sweepers will come along to remove dead weeds. This is all dependent on the weather – weed treatment cannot be done in wet and windy conditions.”

Earlier this year, the highways weed treatment programme was reviewed by the committee and a survey was sent out to 250 parish, town, city and district councils - with 162 of these responding.

This week Cllr Alex Beckett said: “We have listened to the concerns raised by residents, councillors, district councils and town and parish councils and have taken strong action to make our roads safer and better – with planned chemical treatments now being delivered at least twice a year.

“While some communities really appreciated the reduction in chemical weed killing, a large number did not. We received seven responses from areas who do not wish to be part of the chemical weed treatment programme, so we are working with them on alternative methods.

“Myself, Cllr Shailer and many other councillors have heard a lot from people about weeds, we’re ready for the battle to commence and we hope to get to the root of the issue – all puns aside, we know how serious this is for residents which is why we have been out with the highways crew to see them in action. We followed them in Milton today, but the team will be making their way around 243 parishes so if we haven’t got to you yet, we will be shortly.”

He added: “We are working hard to deliver safer and better journeys for all – and are proud of the way that we are a listening council. We will keep this programme under review, and if excessive weed growth is reported, we’ll act on this feedback and tackle those areas accordingly.”

For those who chose to opt out – Cambridge city, Caxton, Duxford, Lolworth, Morborne, Burwell and Girton – the council says it is working with them to agree their alternative methods.