Big Walk event in Whittlesey to help charity supporting elderly and terminally ill pet owners

Those who register for the 1.5km walk will receive a goody bag

A charity which supports pets and their elderly or terminally-ill owners is holding an event near Peterborough next month.

The Cinnamon Trust’s annual ‘Big Walks’ are held at various UK locations – with one planned for Whittlesey on May 5.

A charity spokesperson explained: “The walk will take place around Manor Field from 10am, where our volunteer Julie will welcome all attendees, share more details and hand out goody bags.

The Cinnamon Trust's Big Walk event in coming to Whittlesey in May.

“The terrain is mostly flat, and the route is approximately 1.5 km. Given the flat nature of the terrain and the moderate distance, the walk is suitable for individuals with a basic level of fitness. However, the grassy and potentially muddy conditions may require a moderate level of endurance and balance.”

The Big Walk is The Cinnamon Trust's annual nationwide event, bringing communities together to celebrate and raise awareness of the vital support they provide to older people, those living with a terminal illness, and their beloved pets.

They do this by providing hands-on assistance to pet owners when any aspect of the day-to-day care of their animals poses a problem. They also help with the provision of lifelong care for pets who outlive their owners.

The spokesperson added: “This year marks our third Big Walk and it’s extra special as we also celebrate our 40th anniversary.

The walk will help to raise money for the charity that supports elderly and terminally-ill owners and their pets.

“The Big Walk is first and foremost about raising awareness, especially among those who may not yet know help is out there, but it’s also a great opportunity to inspire new volunteers to join us in their local communities. For those who’d like to take it a step further by turning their walk into a fundraiser, we’re happy to provide sponsorship forms and collection boxes to support their efforts. Anyone can join, with or without their four-legged friends.”

Attendees are encouraged to register on the website to be able to claim their Big Walk goody bag.