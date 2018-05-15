NOSTALGIA: The formation of The Ortons - Allegros, art and the Cheeky Girls

The Ortons were originally the historic villages of Longueville and Waterville but in the 70s the area was transformed into a modern township as part of the city’s expansion.

The first families moved into the new homes in 1975

The Orton Centre

Integral to Peterborough Development Corporation’s masterplan was the creation of the Orton Centre.

At first, when it opened for business in 1978, it was a bustling place full of shops and cafes, but over the years it has suffered many ups and downs, from threats of closure to multi-million pound revamps.

Today’s pictures feature a selection of views of the centre including an interesting aerial shot and some of the artworks scattered about.

Can you name the makes of some of the parked cars? I think one of them is an Austin Allegro.

Finally, one of my golden rules of journalism is never miss a chance to use a picture of the Cheeky Girls.

So there is a photograph of the Romanian singing stars at the centre’s QD store launching a new cosmetics range in 2009.

I bet their fans were made up!

