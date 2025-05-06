Good causes invited to the launch of Cambridgeshire Community Lottery

By Julia Cieslak
Contributor
Published 6th May 2025, 13:13 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 13:24 BST
Good causes of all shapes and sizes are being encouraged to attend the launch webinar for the Cambridgeshire Community Lottery for their chance to get a slice of the ticket proceeds.

A generous 60% of the ticket proceeds from the lottery will go to charities, community groups, and other non-profit organisations, with the remainder being put towards prizes, operating costs and VAT.

The Foundation invites local good causes to attend their online launch at 11am on Tuesday 20 May.

Causes can find out more and sign up for the launch event at www.cambscf.org.uk/lottery

Cambrdigeshire Community Lottery launching soon!
Cambrdigeshire Community Lottery launching soon!

CEO of Cambridgeshire Community Foundation, Michael O’Toole, said:

"The money raised by Cambridgeshire Community Lottery will make a difference to grassroots good causes.

We'd encourage all charities and community groups to join our launch webinar to see how the lottery can benefit their cause.”

Following the event, tickets for Cambridgeshire Community Lottery will go on sale via the website www.CambridgeshireCommunityLottery.co.uk on Tuesday 20 May.

Leading lottery management company, Gatherwell, has been appointed by Cambridgeshire Community Foundation to operate the lottery, having successfully launched similar lotteries throughout the UK.

Nigel Atkinson, Gatherwell's General Manager, said:

"We are delighted that Gatherwell has been awarded the opportunity to deliver Cambridgeshire Community Lottery.

We're looking forward to working with Cambridgeshire Community Foundation to raise funds for many amazing good causes.”

