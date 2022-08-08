Get paid to test diamonds with a £267/hour salary

Lily Arkwright has launched a search for ring testers with a tempting salary

With roughly two-thirds of Lily Arkwright engagement ring customers preferring to test different options in person, the dream job opening will require the chosen candidates to take part in a 7.5 hour day of testing where they will test several rings for style and practicality in everyday life.

Once finished testing out Lily Arkwright’s selection of rings, the winner can then select their favourite ring worth up to £2,000 as their salary.

The extensive range includes a variety of beautiful diamond cuts and ring styles to choose from, making selecting the final payment the most difficult part of the highly coveted role.

For those being promoted to fiancé(e) this summer, the job opening is perfect for couples wanting to find the ring of their dreams that will fit in with their style and day-to-day lives. The lucky winner is sure to be the envy of their families and friends as they boast their new Lily Arkwright ring during their engagement.

Since 2015 Lily Arkwright has championed ethical practices and retails the best quality lab-grown diamonds, moissanite, coloured gemstone engagement rings, wedding bands and jewellery to ensure no person nor the environment is harmed during the making of the jewellery.

On average a Lily Arkwright moissanite engagement ring can retail for as much as 90% less than equivalent high street mined diamond alternatives, with a Lily Arkwright lab-grown diamond ring allowing consumers to save up to 40% on natural diamond ring options.

How to enter

For the chance to enter, applicants need to submit a photo of themselves along with a unique fact about why they would be perfect for this job via Instagram direct message to @lilyarkwrightuk. Eligible candidates must be over 18 years old and UK residents.