Work set to start on new Bellway development in Ely

An artist’s impression of Bellway’s new development in Ely, where it is due to build homes under its Bellway and Ashberry Homes brands.

Work is set to start next month (October) on a development of 300 sustainable new homes as part of the Orchards Green neighbourhood on the outskirts of Ely.

Bellway Eastern Counties is to build a range of one and two-bedroom apartments and two to five-bedroom houses under its Bellway and Ashberry Homes brands on land to the north of the Isle of Ely Primary School, with the development to be known as Cathedral Rise.

East Cambridgeshire District Council granted detailed planning permission for the project earlier this month (September).

The development will comprise 180 properties for private sale and 120 affordable homes available for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership, including 14 affordable bungalows.

The development will feature green open space, play areas and allotments, with all homes heated by all-electric heat pumps.

The Bellway development forms the fifth phase of the wider Orchards Green project, which is taking shape at the northern edge of the city. The scheme was granted outline planning permission in 2016 and is set to provide a total of 1,200 homes alongside other facilities, including the primary school and a care home which are both already open.

Jonathan Wells, Land Director at Bellway Eastern Counties, said: “Now that we have approval from the local authority we can forge ahead with our plans to bring a collection of much-needed new housing to Ely. We aim to start building on site in October.

“We carried out extensive consultation prior to submitting this planning application, including working closely with the local councils, meeting with members of the East Cambridgeshire Access Group and inviting local residents to comment on our proposals.

“The feedback received during this process was used to shape our plans and enabled us to design a scheme which responds to the current housing requirements in the area. This involves 40 per cent of the homes being allocated as affordable housing for local people who are not able to purchase on the open market.”

As part of the planning agreement for Cathedral Rise, Bellway is to provide funding of £569,540 towards open space maintenance and £14,043 towards allotment scheme maintenance. In addition to this, it is estimated that Bellway will also pay £2.4 million through the Community Infrastructure Levy, which is a charge levied by the local authority on new developments in its area and allows it to spend the money where it sees fit.

Jonathan said: “We are proud to be playing a role in the wider Orchards Green project which will deliver a sustainable new neighbourhood in Ely. Our site will feature tree-lined streets, open space and a network of footpaths and cycleways, creating an attractive environment where residents can walk, cycle or relax outdoors.

“Our financial contributions of about £3 million will bring a significant investment in vital local infrastructure while the delivery of energy-efficient homes featuring low-carbon technology will support the housebuilding industry’s drive towards net zero.

“The delivery of this development at Orchards Green reflects our commitment towards achieving sustained growth as a division and we are continuing to seek land opportunities to bring additional much-needed new housing to the region.”

To find out more about Cathedral Rise, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/eastern-counties/cathedral-rise.

To find out more about the new homes being built by Bellway in Cambridgeshire, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/eastern-counties.