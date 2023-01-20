Countryside Partnerships has completed a deal with Homes England to acquire the site of the former NHS Gloucester Centre, in Orton Longueville, and develop it into 99 new homes.

The foundations for the new homes, which will sit on land off Morpeth Close, will be constructed imminently.

The development has been named ‘Orton Copse’ and will feature a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes, as well as a small number of one and two-bedroom apartments. It is expected to be completed in 2025.

The former Gloucester Centre off Morpeth Close, Orton Longueville.

Of the 99 homes, 65 will be available for affordable rent and shared ownership by Cross Keys Homes, while the remaining 34 will be sold on the open market by Countryside Partnerships under the Bovis Homes brand.

The plans have been amended several times- after originally being for 100 homes- but plans that were approved received 204 responses, 198 of those were objections. A petition of 506 signatures was also submitted to the city council.

Orton Longueville Parish Council strongly opposed the density of the flats plan, the amount of green space, a potential increase in traffic and the possibility for the site to hold archaeological assets.

Homes England purchased the land from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust as part of a £20 million deal, which also included sites in Cambridge.

The site plan for the new development.

‘Significant milestone’

Greg Wood, Land and Development Director from Countryside Partnerships East Midlands said: “Orton Copse is our third project together in Peterborough with Cross Keys Homes and represents a significant milestone of our presence in Peterborough.

"By 2025, we will have built 335 more affordable homes in Peterborough. We are very excited to be contributing to this city and helping to provide affordable homes for those in need of them.

"The new site will help build upon the strong community in the area and give opportunity for local employment, suppliers and educational opportunities with schools and colleges.“Based in Southwest Peterborough, the mixed tenure site includes plans for new planting to support biodiversity and increase onsite native species in the area. Sustainable drainage for the area and a purpose-built bat barn are also being incorporated.”Cross Keys Homes’ Chief Executive, Claire Higgins, added: “We are truly delighted to be working with Countryside Partnerships to develop this land and provide 65 much-needed affordable homes for local people.

“We hope this development, together with the other almost 700 new homes we are currently building in Peterborough, will help to go some way to combating the housing crisis by providing good, quality homes that people can afford to live in.”