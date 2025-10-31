Work has started on phase three of Springstead Village in Cherry Hinton

Phase three of Springstead Village will provide 292 new homes as well as green open space.

Work has started on homes within the third stage of Springstead Village near Cambridge – a phase that will include two parks, allotments with a clubhouse, and a local centre with shops and a community centre.

Construction on this phase of the development has begun with the 292 homes – a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and two to four-bedroom houses. Work on the local centre will take place later and is due to be completed by the end of 2027.

The wider Springstead Village project is bringing 1,200 all-electric homes to Cherry Hinton on a 138-acre site that was once part of Cambridge Airport. It is the result of a major collaboration between homebuilder Bellway and the development arm of Clarion Housing Group, Latimer.

Work is continuing on the first two residential phases at Springstead Village which make up a total of 351 properties. To date 129 of these have been finished and are occupied.

Project Director for the Bellway Latimer joint venture Ulrich van Eck said: “Starting work on phase three is a significant moment in this project as it will deliver further private and affordable homes within the heart of the new community at Springstead Village, focused around the local centre’s village green and Market Square.

“Springstead Village has been designed as a sustainable, pedestrian-friendly and cycle-friendly neighbourhood and this phase continues that ethos, with carefully planned streets and play spaces on the doorstep.

“And our collaborative approach getting local people involved has helped shape the design of this latest stage, making this a development that is rooted in its community.”

The third phase of the project will feature 117 affordable homes and 175 properties for private sale, including nine custom-build homes.

There will be two neighbourhood parks within this phase, allotments with a clubhouse building and a green corridor linking Cherry Hinton with the Springstead Village local centre.

The local centre, positioned around the Market Square, will feature space for three shops including a food store, and a community building.

The design was developed using extensive engagement with local people through a range of projects, discussions and workshop-style meetings.

Detailed planning permission for this phase was granted in September.

There’s currently a choice of one, two and four-bedroom homes available to reserve in the first two phases at Springstead Village, with prices starting from £299,995.

To find out more about the development, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/essex/springstead-village or call the sales team on 01223 081346.