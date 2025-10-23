The milestone marks a new phase of the project, which has been in the works for several years.

The John Clare, on Hallfields Lane in Gunthorpe, has been closed for more than a decade and was subject to vandalism a number of times- including being set on fire in an arson attack in 2020- work finally began on its demolition last month.

The demolition work came following planning approval for Asha Homes to create a two-storey building creating 15 dwellings with car parking, landscaping and amenity space., which came all way way back in 2023.

In March 2023, Asha Homes – based in Ipswich – saw plans for 16 new flats on the site refused but later in November, saw revised plans for a reduced two storey building, positioned further away from the gardens of houses on Pennine Way, as well as the number of windows facing the gardens in that direction to seven.

Plans also state that the design has been simplified to reflect the 1950s architecture of the surrounding estate.

Fifteen car parking spaces will be provided as well as bike storage on-site and plans also state that the the building is served by a ‘substantial car park’ accessed from Hallfields Lane.

The foundation of the two new buildings have now been completed with the creation of the new homes expected to be completed in the coming months.

