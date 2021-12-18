Work begins on new 96 home development in Peterborough

Work is set to be completed in 2023

Cross Keys Homes (CKH) met with their development partners Vistry Partnerships and dignitaries from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and Peterborough City Council this week to celebrate the start of development works on the former Perkins Sports Association land.

The housing association acquired the land back in 2014 and earlier this year received planning approval from Peterborough City Council to build theaffordable homes as part of its second phase of works on the former Perkins land, known as Vixen Close.

Consisting of 38 affordable rented and 58 shared ownership homes, this start on site follows completion of their first phase, known as Wolf Square, which completed last year providing over 100 new affordable homes for the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CKH Chief Executive, Claire Higgins, said: “We are very pleased to be working with Vistry Partnerships again as well as Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and Peterborough City Council to develop this land into much needed affordable homes for local people.

“We have a long-term strategic development plan supported by a robust business plan and strong financial acumen to help develop the much-needed local housing provision required here in Peterborough and are determined to do all we can to help combat the housing crisis.”

Andy Reynolds, Managing Director for Vistry Partnerships said: “We’re delighted to be working with Cross Keys Home to deliver this significant mixed tenure development in Peterborough. The range of dwellings and various tenures will offer the widest possible choice of affordable homes built to the highest standards.”

CKH Director of New Business Development, Gary Norman was joined on site by CKH Executive Director of Organisational Effectiveness and HR, Allison Long and New Build Project Manager, Gemma Reeves together with Vistry Partnerships Managing Director, Andy Reynolds, their Pre-Construction Director for East Midlands, Greg Wood and their Project Manager, Richard Plowman, Peterborough City Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Communities, Councillor Steve Allen and Eastern Ward Councillor Jackie Allen, and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Director of Housing, Roger Thompson.

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, added: “Providing funding to give people an opportunity to find an affordable home in Peterborough and across Cambridgeshire is something that the Combined Authority was set up to do.

“It’s important to be able to give people the security of having a good quality home to live in and I’m delighted that we‘ve been able to support the second phase of the redevelopment at this former Perkins land with funding for these 96 new affordable homes.”