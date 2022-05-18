A computer-generated image of a street scene at Cotterstock Meadows in Oundle.

Vistry East Midlands has started construction work on its new Cotterstock Meadows development in Oundle.

Plans for the 130-home development, off Cotterstock Road, were approved earlier this year, and the first properties are due to be completed early next year.

The housebuilder is delivering 74 houses for private sale, including a range of two to five-bedroom properties, and 52 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership under its Bovis Homes brand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four plots have been designated as self-build properties.

As part of the planning agreement for the development, Vistry is contributing more than £1.5 million in funding for local infrastructure and facilities.

£1.3million of this sum has been allocated for education, including improvements at Oundle Church of England Primary School, while other contributions include £130,000 for public transport, £86,000 towards cycle paths, £49,200 for healthcare, and £29,000 towards libraries in the area.

Hannah Dorner, senior sales manager for Vistry East Midlands, said: “The funding we are providing through the planning agreement for Cotterstock Meadows will deliver a major investment in local services and infrastructure for the benefit of new residents at the development and the wider community. In addition to this, around 125 construction jobs will be created during the course of the build programme at the site.

“While these developer contributions will deliver tangible, physical benefits for the area, our ethos is built on creating communities as well as building new homes. To that end, supporting and engaging with local groups is a crucial part of what we do.

“We have already formed a close connection with Oundle Church of England Primary School, whose staff and pupils helped us to name our new development. This relationship has particular personal significance for me, as I attended the school when it was Oundle Middle School, and we are keen to forge links with other groups and community organisations in the town.”