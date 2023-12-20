Whittlesey community in Winter Wonderland with homebuilders help

Barratt Homes recently helped the Whittlesey community get into the Christmas spirit by sponsoring the annual Whittlesey Christmas Extravaganza event.

The developer which is building near Peterborough at Whittlesey Lakeside has sponsored a ride for the event for the second year running, ensuring those in attendance have the best time possible.

The event also included other funfair rides, craft and food stalls, as well as children’s entertainment.

Corrine Wooding, Vice Chairperson for the Whittlesey Extravaganza, said: “Our Committee would like to give a big thank you to Barratt Homes for sponsoring a ride at this year’s Christmas Extravaganza.

“Without the support of our sponsors and donations from local businesses like this one, it wouldn’t be possible to stage this much-loved local community event.”

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We are delighted to have continued our support of the Whittlesey Christmas Extravaganza this year. We know this is something our residents at Whittlesey Lakeside love, so we’re happy the event was a success.

“We’re extremely proud of the community at Whittlesey Lakeside and are excited to continue watching it grow as new residents settle in.”

Barratt Homes is bringing a collection of two, three and four bedroom homes to the area which will appeal to all homebuyers, including first time buyers and growing families.

Residents of Whittlesey Lakeside will benefit from living on the edge of a bustling market town, providing independent eateries, pubs and a range of shops, all within a short walk away. The town also has excellent road links, with easy access to the A605, A1 and A47.