The property in Thorpe Road, Longthorpe village, Peterborough, offers a wealth of appealing features. There are three bedrooms with en-suite and dressing room to the master, and extensive kitchen/dining area, conservatory and study. Outside are picturesque landscaped lawned gardens with an attractive timber built gazebo and custom made summer house with Jacuzzi, sauna and shower. It is on the market priced £700,000 with Hurfords Castor office - www.hurfords.co.uk