"Just make it look like someone is in the property…”

A convicted burglar from Peterborough has revealed what things he used to look out for when targeting homes.

In an interview with Cambridgeshire Constabulary, the anonymous man offered advice to residents on what they should be doing to protect their homes.

A force spokesperson explained: “A convicted burglar from Peterborough agreed to let us speak with him and share it with you all as part of our burglary day of action. Watch the video to see what he says he would look out for, and his advice to prevent your home being burgled!”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

The video starts with the man saying he’s recently been released from prison after serving a seven year sentence.

"Depending on the location, usually I will pick a detached house, because you’ve got less chance of people hearing you if you break a window,” he says. “...an end house, so you’ve got 50 per cent less chance of someone hearing you, or a house covered by trees so you’re not going to get seen as much.”

Asked what would put him off burgling a particular house, he went on: “If it was open view, if it was a quiet residential area, if there’s people about...”

He said his primary aim was always to get in an out of the property as quickly as possible, and to get into the main bedroom as this is where jewellery or money will often be kept.

A still from the video interview.

Offering advice for residents, he said people could leave their televisions on or a light on when they are out, and have a burglar alarm with a flashing light.

"Just to make it look like someone is in the property,” he explains, “and that will put a burglar off from entering nine times out of ten.”

Asked by police why he had chosen to speak about his offending and where his life is now, he said: “After spending a long time in jail, I’ve realised the hurt and pain I’ve caused my victims. I’ve been a victim of burglary myself and it’s not a nice thing. I feel ashamed. There’s not a day that goes by where I don’t think about my victims.”

