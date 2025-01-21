Walk Your Dog Month: Cambridgeshire housing association highlights pet-friendly new developments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading housing association in Cambridgeshire is marking Walk Your Dog Month by highlighting the pet-friendly nature of its new homes developments.

Platform Home Ownership, which is providing Shared Ownership homes across the county, places an emphasis on cultivating thriving communities beyond the construction of its properties.

All developments in the region are carefully-designed to include large green spaces and safe, scenic walking routes, each Shared Ownership home coming with a fully-turfed rear garden as standard.

While construction may still be ongoing in some areas, Platform ensures the off-site spaces around the new homes are well-maintained and accessible for walking.

Platform has a number of Shared Ownership homes available in the county.

According to the latest data period, over 16 UK million households (57 per cent), own at least one pet with the number of pets up from 35 million to 38 million year-on-year.

Platform encourages those with domestic pets such as dogs, cats and others to continue to seek a home with the housing association without the fear of giving up their furry friend.

Sabina Cox, Marketing Manager at Platform Home Ownership, said: “It’s so important that to us that people feel at home immediately when they secure their dream property, and that extends to their pets too.

“We’ve welcomed so many responsible owners to our Cambridgeshire developments who have experienced first hand how our homes and green spaces cater to both people and their companions.

“Our partnerships with esteemed, five-star developers ensures both us and our buyers that the homes and communities are being designed and delivered to the highest standard.”

Platform has a number of homes available through Shared Ownership in Cambridgeshire. For more information, please visit www.platformhomeownership.com.