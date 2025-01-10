Vistry Group’s detailed plans for 199 new homes in Soham approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vistry Group, Britain’s biggest housebuilder, has secured detailed planning permission to build 199 new homes in Soham.

Construction work on the site off Fordham Road is due to start in March 2025, following the approval of a reserved matters planning application by East Cambridgeshire District Council earlier in November.

The Land at Downfield Farm Fordham Road Soham will include 80 two, three and four-bedroom houses for private sale built under Vistry’s Linden Homes brand.

The housebuilder will also provide 59 affordable homes – comprising 45 one, two and three-bedroom homes for affordable rent and 14 two and three-bedroom properties for shared ownership – as part of the planning agreement for the project.

Vistry Group are expected to begin building in March 2025.

Mike Walker, land director at Vistry East Anglia, said: “We have liaised very closely with the local authority and stakeholders on our plans for this project. Our carefully considered design will deliver nearly 200 high-quality new-build homes on a sustainable development in a desirable location.

“All of these homes will be energy efficient and will feature electric vehicle charging points, while many will also have solar PV panels to help reduce both energy bills and carbon emissions.

“Approximately 40 per cent of the site will be public open space, including informal green spaces, two play areas in the central green and a footpath around the edge of the neighbourhood. Furthermore, we will be investing in local infrastructure with financial contributions towards education, road improvements, bus stops and libraries.”

The development will also see land allocated for a new community building and 11 self-build plots, to be progressed separately.

Vistry Group includes the Linden Homes, Bovis Homes and Countryside Homes brands.

Vistry East Anglia is currently building homes across Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire and is looking for new land to continue meeting the need for new housing in the region.