Village home near Peterborough is full of character

The property on Stamford Road has been tastefully decorated and well maintained to create a wonderful family home.
The living room and dining room both have exposed beams and inglenook fireplaces.
The kitchen is a good size and fitted with a range of base and wall units in a shaker style, with butler sink, and space for dining.
There are two light and spacious double bedrooms, one with en-suite facilities and the second with full length fitted wardrobes.
Outside is a well-manicured front garden with mature hedge borders. A driveway to the side leads to garaging and the stunning rear gardens, which have been landscaped and well maintained.
The property is on the market at £389,950 with Hurfords’ Castor office - www.hurfords.co.uk