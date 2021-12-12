Village home near Peterborough is full of character

The property on Stamford Road has been tastefully decorated and well maintained to create a wonderful family home.

The living room and dining room both have exposed beams and inglenook fireplaces.

The kitchen is a good size and fitted with a range of base and wall units in a shaker style, with butler sink, and space for dining.

There are two light and spacious double bedrooms, one with en-suite facilities and the second with full length fitted wardrobes.

Outside is a well-manicured front garden with mature hedge borders. A driveway to the side leads to garaging and the stunning rear gardens, which have been landscaped and well maintained.

The property is on the market at £389,950 with Hurfords’ Castor office - www.hurfords.co.uk

1. Character cottage Stamford Road, Marholm Photo Sales

2. Character cottage Stamford Road, Marholm Photo Sales

3. Character cottage Stamford Road, Marholm Photo Sales

4. Character cottage Stamford Road, Marholm Photo Sales