A four-bedroom family home in the area of Kings Cliffe has now gone on the market with a guide price of over £1 million.

The detached home, which was built in the 1970s, also boasts three reception rooms and three en-suites and is listed for £1,200,000 on Savills.

Propety agent, Charlotte Paton, said: "It's a wonderfully modern design throughout and sat on the most gorgeous plot, all within walking distance of Kings Cliffe's amenities."

The house has been subject to a number of improvements by the current owners, including a new bathroom and kitchen, and impressively sits on almost an acre plot with a double driveway.

Take a sneak peek around the Kings Cliffe home in the next 16 photographs:

