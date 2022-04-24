This four bedroom family home could be all yours for £1,200,000.

This Kings Cliffe house near Peterborough is one of the most expensive homes for sale in the area right now

Take a look around this newly revamped four-bedroom home between Northamptonshire and Peterborough

By Carly Roberts
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 5:00 pm

A four-bedroom family home in the area of Kings Cliffe has now gone on the market with a guide price of over £1 million.

The detached home, which was built in the 1970s, also boasts three reception rooms and three en-suites and is listed for £1,200,000 on Savills.

Propety agent, Charlotte Paton, said: "It's a wonderfully modern design throughout and sat on the most gorgeous plot, all within walking distance of Kings Cliffe's amenities."

The house has been subject to a number of improvements by the current owners, including a new bathroom and kitchen, and impressively sits on almost an acre plot with a double driveway.

Take a sneak peek around the Kings Cliffe home in the next 16 photographs:

1.

Internally the property has been subject to a number of improvements by the current owners.

Photo: Savills

2.

The Kings Cliffe property has three reception rooms.

Photo: Savills

3.

The kitchen has a central island and integrated appliances, including a wine fridge.

Photo: Savills

4.

The property stands centrally within its substantial plot of 0.76 of an acre which includes a long driveway and wrap-around garden.

Photo: Savills

