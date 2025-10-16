The average house price in the neighbourhood of Barnack, Wittering and Wansford has soared by 34.5% in the space of a year, to £370,000.

Only 52 other areas out of thousands of neighbourhoods across England and Wales recorded a bigger annual percentage increase.

Barnack is one of the most sought-after places in Peterborough, with its pretty stone-built cottages, stunning scenery and a thriving community.

It’s just outside Stamford, and only 20 minutes from Peterborough city centre by car or half an hour by bus, making it popular with commuters.

It boasts a ‘highly-rated’ primary school and is within easy reach of excellent secondary schools in Stamford and Peterborough city centre, too, meaning it is an attractive choice for families.

Willow & Stone Properties described it as a ‘peaceful, yet well-connected’ place, offering an ‘idyllic village lifestyle with historic charm’.

It boasts a 12th-century church, a ‘beautifully renovated’ village pub and a popular cricket club, the estate agency added, with a friendly community and lots of events throughout the year.

There’s plenty of nature to explore on your doorstep too, including Barnack Hills and Holes, a National Nature Reserve described as one of the UK’s most important limestone grasslands.

Barnack, Wittering and Wansford is among a number of areas of Peterborough where house prices have increased significantly.

Below are the nine neighbourhoods in Peterborough with the biggest annual percentage increase in house prices between March 2024 and March 2025, the latest date for which localised data is available, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics. They are listed in reverse order.

1 . Eye & Thorney The average house price in Eye & Thorney has risen by 4.5% in the last year, to £270,000. That's the 9th highest annual percentage increase in Peterborough. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Central Park The average house price in the Central Park neighbourhood has risen by 4.8% in the last year, to £245,000. That's the 8th highest annual percentage increase in Peterborough. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Fengate and Parnwell The average house price in the Fengate and Parnwell area has risen by 6.3% in the last year, to £212,500. That's the 7th highest annual percentage increase in Peterborough. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales