One home in Peterborough was sold for nearly a third less than the price at which it was first listed, the latest data shows, while another went for 14 per cent under the asking price.

That’s according to figures published by Property Solvers which provide information about recent sales since January 2025, including how long the homes took to sell and how the amount paid compared with the asking price.

Out of 20 sales listed, seven homes went for the asking price and the remaining 13 were sold for between £2,000 and £80,000 less.

One of the properties took nearly eight years to sell, while another was sold in just 31 days.

The fact that a particular property sold for less than its asking price is not necessarily a reflection on the value of homes on that street as a whole, as each home is unique and the properties in question may well have been overvalued in the first place.

The average house price in Peterborough was £231,000 in April 2025, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics - up by 1.7% from April 2024.

Below are the nine streets in Peterborough where homes have been sold with the biggest reductions this year, based on the original asking price, according to data from Property Solvers.

The photos used are to illustrate the street as a whole and not any particular property on that street.

Where do you think is the best place to live in Peterborough? Let us know in the comments section below.

1 . Wingfield, Orton Goldhay - £7,000 118 Wingfield, Orton Goldhay, was listed for sale in August 2024, priced £225,000, according to Property Solvers, and eventually sold in February 2025 for £218,000. That is a reduction of £7,000, or 3.1%, which is the ninth biggest recorded by value in Peterborough this year. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Winslow Road - £10,000 2 Winslow Road was listed for sale in October 2024, priced £300,000, according to Property Solvers, and eventually sold in January 2025 for £290,000. That is a reduction of £10,000, or 3.3%, which is the joint seventh biggest recorded by value in Peterborough this year. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Brendon Garth, Paston - £10,000 4 Brendon Garth, Paston, was listed for sale in September 2024, priced £220,000, according to Property Solvers, and eventually sold in February 2025 for £210,000. That is a reduction of £10,000, or 4.5%, which is the joint seventh biggest recorded by value in Peterborough this year. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales