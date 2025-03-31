They range from a charming period property where the en-suite master bedroom boasts its own dressing room to a two-bedroom terraced house on a peaceful city centre cul-de-sac close to the station with its excellent links to London.

These were the houses getting the most eyeballs on Zoopla as of Monday, March 31.

We’ve listed them in reverse order, with the most-viewed last.

Where do you think is the best place to live in Peterborough? Let us know in the comments section below.

1 . Church Street, Werrington, Peterborough PE4 - £220,000 This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Werrington is the ninth most-viewed property for sale in Peterborough on Zoopla. Described as an 'ideal' family home, it boasts spacious accommodation, a back garden and off-road parking but is in need of some updating. | Zoopla/Sharman Quinney Photo: Zoopla/Sharman Quinney Photo Sales

2 . Peveril Road, Peterborough PE1 - £279,000 This three-bedroom semi-detached house is the eight most-viewed property for sale in Peterborough on Zoopla. It's been extended to the rear and boasts three reception rooms, a modern kitchen with a breakfast bar, and a stylish three-piece family bathroom. | Zoopla/Woodcock Holmes Photo: Zoopla/Woodcock Holmes Photo Sales

3 . Highbury Street, Peterborough PE1 - £250,000 This three-bedroom detached house is the seventh most-viewed property for sale in Peterborough on Zoopla. The 'ideal' family home boasts a conservatory, a modern shower room with rainfall shower and a lovely back garden, pictured. | Zoopla/Connells Photo: Zoopla/Connells Photo Sales